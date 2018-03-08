Colder Tonight

South Florida we woke up into the 50’s and 60’s for the Florida Keys. However, with clear skies and winds out of the north, tonight will be colder. Forecast is calling for low 50’s to a few upper 40’s inland for Miami-Dade and Broward. The Florida Keys will dip down into the upper 50’s to around 60 degrees.

Warming trend happens over the weekend when our cold air supply gets cut off. High pressure will move into the Atlantic Ocean and our winds will veer off the ocean. That should start to moderate temperatures back to warmer values Sunday.

This is how we woke up this morning. Tonight it will be colder. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/9kTjMYCEan — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 8, 2018

The air is extremely dry and with low humidity for a few consecutive hours, brush fire concerns are present. The National Weather Service has issued a Brush Fire Warning for Broward from 10am to 7pm.

Brush Fire Warning is in effect for Broward County. Starts at 10am & will run through 7pm. The air is very dry & outdoor burning is not recommended. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/WPmSuvyG3k — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 8, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7