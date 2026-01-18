Happy Sunday, South Florida!

A strong cold front will sweep across the Sunshine State today. Ahead of it, high temps will flirt with 80 degrees. A few showers and storms are possible ahead of the front.

Behind the cold front, we will turn sharply colder for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. We’ll wake up in the 40s tomorrow morning and highs will only be in the 60s despite the sun. \

It will be perfect football weather for the National Championship Game Monday night, with clear skies and temps falling into the 50s.

The rest of the week will turn unsettled with daily shower chances, breezy conditions, and highs near 80 degrees.