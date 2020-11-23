Coastal Showers Ahead of Cold Front

South Florida Weather

The forecast calls for more sunshine and fewer showers (mainly along the coast) until a cold front crosses through South Florida tonight. Temperatures will be at or slightly above normal with highs in the low to mid 80’s with less humidity into Thanksgiving Day.

High pressure will dominate most of the week sitting off the mid-Atlantic states. This will increase winds behind the cold front on Tuesday. Therefore, enjoy the brief favorable beach and boating conditions before they quickly deteriorate and hazardous winds and seas return for most the work week. Also, there will be a lingering risk of rip currents.

ISOLATED SHOWERS in the forecast as a cold front swings through the region. A mostly dry weather pattern expected this week with only a quick-moving shower possible as winds increase once again. Look forward to less humidity on Thanksgiving Day. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Uhigl4vVKq — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 23, 2020

For now, there is a enough moisture in the air to see isolated showers until the front arrives.

COASTAL SHOWERS possible as front approaches South #Florida. It should clear tonight into Tuesday morning with much drier air filtering into the region by the afternoon. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/M0tn2Sna70 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 23, 2020

Tropics Update

A disturbance located a few hundred miles east of the Southeast Bahamas is producing widespread cloudiness and little shower activity. It has small chance to develop before merging with a front on Tuesday. Later this week, it may have another opportunity to develop subtropical characteristics if it becomes separated from the front and meander over the Central Atlantic.

7 AM TROPICS UPDATE – Broad low pressure a couple hundred miles NE of the SE Bahamas is producing disorganized clouds & showers. Upper-level winds will limit development, so it only has low chance to develop before merging with a front midweek. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/iSCRNPr2eo — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 23, 2020

