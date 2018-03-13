Chilly Pattern

South Florida the winds have been brisk out of the north to filter in the cold air. We started the day in the low 50’s for Miami-Dade and Broward into the upper 50’s for the Florida Keys and it seems like this pattern will hold the remainder of the week. Most of the computer models are showing a reinforcing cold front crossing through unnoticed on Thursday with no changes. By Saturday, high pressure starts to move into the Western Atlantic Ocean and the return of ocean air will slowly moderate temperatures to warmer values. In fact, warm temperatures will be in place through next week with a chance of a few showers.

The Florida Keys made it into the 50's as well this morning. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/WKWdMgGyAp — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 13, 2018

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7