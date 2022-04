Feeling fine today with typical temperatures and a mostly pleasant breeze. However, winds will be gusty closer to the coast with marine hazards in place. Outside of a quick-moving shower on the breeze, it remains dry.

Windy pattern set to continue with rain chances going slowly up into the weekend.

Breezy to at times gusty winds remain in the forecast potentially through the weekend along with a chance of seeing isolated to scattered showers moving in from the Atlantic. Chance goes up to a 30% starting Friday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/u36fe1lIic — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 20, 2022

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7