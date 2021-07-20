Not everyone will see rain, but scattered showers and storms are in the forecast as deeper moisture moves in from the Caribbean. This will leave us with a typical rain chance, just on the higher-end of the average.
A front across the Southeast United States and high pressure pressure to our East is veering winds out of the South to Southwest. This is dragging in moisture from the Caribbean and making for better rain chances today and tomorrow. However, the forecast looks wetter on Wednesday with more numerous showers and storms.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7