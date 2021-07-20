Not everyone will see rain, but scattered showers and storms are in the forecast as deeper moisture moves in from the Caribbean. This will leave us with a typical rain chance, just on the higher-end of the average.

HAVE THE UMBRELLAS! Showers increasing from the South. Isolated storm now moving through Coral Gables and about to approach Downtown Miami. Another storm is located around Key Largo. @wsvn @7weather @flwx pic.twitter.com/a9iaUWlpNS — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 20, 2021

A front across the Southeast United States and high pressure pressure to our East is veering winds out of the South to Southwest. This is dragging in moisture from the Caribbean and making for better rain chances today and tomorrow. However, the forecast looks wetter on Wednesday with more numerous showers and storms.

BETTER RAIN CHANCES- Front across the SE U.S, & high pressure sliding East will turn winds out of the S/SW to draw up more heat & moisture. Scattered storms possible Tuesday. It will be wetter on Wednesday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/sLJecVbMmm — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 20, 2021

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7