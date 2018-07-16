Back to… downpours

After a mainly dry weekend (due to Saharan Dust) a more typical and wetter pattern is about to return. Both Saturday and Sunday featured hazy sun that allowed our temperatures to soar. We’ll continue to get plenty of summertime heat in the days ahead, but skies will turn more cloudy. It’s a classic pattern coming for south Florida with steamy air and light winds. The sea breezes will be able to develop and move inland, rather slowly, through the middle of the day and beyond. These boundaries will inevitably collide (well inland) triggering areas of rain and storms that will drift back toward our coast. Be on the look out especially from the late afternoon through the evening hours, on Monday. The same pattern will be likely on Tuesday, along with another heat index above 100 degrees. The heat index, which we become very familiar with during the summer months, is “how it feels” once humidity is factored in. Since there’s a good supply of moisture in the air, favored locations will be primed for heavy downpours. Be patient with these as they’re probably going to be slow-movers! As the week continues, the main change involves a minor and brief pause in the coverage of afternoon storms. On Wednesday, a wedge of drier air may move in and limit the daytime activity. We shouldn’t get used to it. By Thursday or Friday rain action will ramp up during the afternoon, again. Both days will probably start out with steamy sunshine followed by clouds that build. Once storms flare up along the sea breeze, steering winds will veer from the southwest nudging them toward the southeast coast. It’s worth noting that several of these late day storms could be on the strong side during the late week time frame.