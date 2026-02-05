Another day and another cold front as our weather pattern of ups-and-downs continues late-week in South Florida.

This Thursday has already featured several changes with early sunshine and warmth followed by damp, dreary and cool conditions midday.

These changes are courtesy of a cold front, which is crossing through South Florida as of this Thursday afternoon. In the front’s wake, it will ramp up the winds — gusts up to 30-40 mph the rest of today into tonight — drop our temperatures and clear out the skies.

Therefore by this evening, expect cold temperatures that are already in the 50s with mostly clear skies and dry conditions.

Those clear skies and a northwest wind will help plummet those temperatures overnight with widespread lows for Friday morning in the low to mid 40s for most locations.

It will be even cold enough west of the metro for Cold Weather Advisories to be issued, which is where wind chills will get down to the low 30s.

The cold will linger throughout the day Friday with highs in the mid 60s. At least it will be sunny but it will remain breezy.

Behind this cold front will be a stretch of temperatures that will be more steady with a slow and gradual warmup involved.

That means for the weekend, it will already be turning more pleasant and comfortable. With that said, a weak front will cross through Saturday. That will keep the mornings throughout the weekend still cold into the low 50s for most but highs in the afternoons will warmup nicely into the low to mid 70s. That will be paired with sunny skies and still breezy conditions.

As the dip in the jet stream — which has been aiding in the Florida chill — slides eastward and high pressure builds in from our southwest, that will usher in those steady temperatures for next week with very quiet conditions forecast.

