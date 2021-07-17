The common weather theme this time of the year is hot and humid conditions. There’s no getting around that. However, we do have some minor changes in sight, as the new week gets underway. Sunday will be a fine day overall, especially once we get through the morning hours. Early in the day, though, we may see some scattered showers arriving off the ocean. After that damp start (for some) look for a brighter sky and beneficial breeze to help curb the hot temperatures. The same basic pattern is likely to evolve on Monday, too. Then, the weather change comes Tuesday as high pressure weakens over the western Atlantic. That will mean lighter winds and a slight veer in the wind direction. With a southerly air flow coming, it will give us access to deeper moisture out of the tropics. With that uptick, what can we see? The likelihood for more numerous rain showers and storms will come to south Florida. Also, instead of rain bands sweeping away from us, they’ll tend to linger with heavy downpours. This wetter stretch is expected to last a couple of days (Tuesday and Wednesday, primarily) before the next change takes over.

So, the “variety” of weather (so far) includes a breezy then wet start to the week. After that? We’ll turn our attention to the tropics, BUT fortunately that doesn’t involve a tropical system. Instead, there’s a good-sized batch of Saharan Dust that will move closer to us, over time. Basically, it will cross the Caribbean and steadily move west-to northwest. Our longer term forecast models show the Saharan Dust expanding into the Keys and south Florida by Thursday. If that happens, it will effectively bring drier conditions (along with the typical haze that’s associated with the dust). The drying won’t last long because the dust won’t linger. Still, we may end the work week with drier and hotter weather across the region.

Keep in mind, we’re quickly approaching the hottest time of the year in south Florida. History tells us that the hottest stretch is typically between the dates of July 25th and August 10th. It’s not uncommon, during that time frame, to have highs in the lower to middle 90’s with the heat index soaring above 100-degrees during the peak heating hours. Of course, if rain makes a comeback we’ll see at least “some periods” of cooling and the cloud cover often makes a difference, too.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.