A front is slowly fading across South Florida and attached to it is an area of low to our East. Some drier air is building from West to East, but there will still be enough lingering moisture for scattered storms to develop in the afternoon today and Monday. Conditions will be fine by Tuesday with lower humidity and seasonable temperatures.

WHAT TO EXPECT- Conditions will be a bit drier and somewhat cooler today. However, there will still be enough moisture for scattered storms to develop in the afternoon. Eastern locations with the highest rain chance. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/GhkqlnKTVA — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 10, 2021

The window for development of this area of low pressure is closing as it is approaching Eastern North Caroline today. It is becoming less organized and the National Hurricane Center is now giving it a low chance to form.

SUNDAY 8 AM TROPICS OUTLOOK- Shower and thunderstorm activity has decreased and become less organized with an area of low pressure. It will approach Eastern North Carolina today. Low chance to form. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/mQLCJylj6M — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 10, 2021

Have a wonderful Sunday South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7