A front is slowly fading across South Florida and attached to it is an area of low to our East. Some drier air is building from West to East, but there will still be enough lingering moisture for scattered storms to develop in the afternoon today and Monday. Conditions will be fine by Tuesday with lower humidity and seasonable temperatures.
The window for development of this area of low pressure is closing as it is approaching Eastern North Caroline today. It is becoming less organized and the National Hurricane Center is now giving it a low chance to form.
Have a wonderful Sunday South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7