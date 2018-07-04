4th of July Fireworks

Local Weather: An upper-level low is moving in our direction from the Atlantic and already bringing in tropical moisture to the Florida Peninsula. The National Weather Service of Miami is stating that it will be active this Independence Day. Strong storms likely. It will happen in rounds and it looks like early evening will be busy. Therefore, get your plans out-of-the-way early because some of the storms could become scattered to numerous producing funnel clouds, frequent lightning, hail and torrential rains.

Tropical Update:

An area of low pressure could form Southwest of Bermuda. In fact, The National Hurricane Center suggests that conditions are favorable for a tropical depression to form by the end of the week before it interacts with a front on Sunday. Right now it has a medium chance in developing through the next 5 days.

Conditions becoming favorable for development of an area of low pressure SW of Bermuda. A tropical depression could form before the end of the week. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/5LZsvkU37B — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 4, 2018

Small area of low pressure in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean is showing signs of organization as it is moving West-Northwest at 10-15 mph. Chance went up a little high to 30% (still low chance) for it form in the next couple of days.

Tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic is showing signs of organization. Still has low chance to form through the next 5 days. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/1XlTckJd0Z — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 4, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7