2021 Bringing Changes

2020 ending unseasonably warm! High temperatures will range in the low 80’s with a temperature of about 74 degrees as we ring in the new year. It will be mostly clear and dry with breezy conditions along the coast.

By Sunday, changes will take place as our next cold front arrives. A few isolated rain showers possible late in the day until the front sweeps through the region. Temperatures will be near average on Monday with lows in the low 60’s and highs in the mid to upper 70’s.

Chillier conditions expected by Tuesday with lows in the 50’s. Overall, dry weather expected most of the week.

Hope everyone celebrates safely and responsibly!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

Trending