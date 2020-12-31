2021 Bringing Changes

2020 ending unseasonably warm! High temperatures will range in the low 80’s with a temperature of about 74 degrees as we ring in the new year. It will be mostly clear and dry with breezy conditions along the coast.

DAY PLANNER: Good morning South Florida, and Happy New Year's Eve! We will be on the warm and muggy side all day with mainly sunny conditions and some clouds by tonight. By midnight, expect 74 degrees with only a 10% chance of rain. Looking good overall! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/C2Ao3sXsd1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 31, 2020

By Sunday, changes will take place as our next cold front arrives. A few isolated rain showers possible late in the day until the front sweeps through the region. Temperatures will be near average on Monday with lows in the low 60’s and highs in the mid to upper 70’s.

WARM & WINDY: Temps will remain warm and humidity will be on the rise into Saturday. Windy conditions will persist today, then winds begin to relax tomorrow, although it'll still be breezy. No major changes into Saturday. The next front moves in on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/yrwHhXwcKg — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 31, 2020

Chillier conditions expected by Tuesday with lows in the 50’s. Overall, dry weather expected most of the week.

TEMPS IN THE 80's will be on tap into the New Year. A cooldown will be on the way, however, for the start of the first work week of 2021. A front will bring us back down to average temps overall and a chillier morning next Tuesday. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/JrGbOwzfcA — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 31, 2020

Hope everyone celebrates safely and responsibly!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7