Happy Saturday, South Florida!

This weekend is looking soggy with numerous showers and storms expected both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Storms will be capable of dumping heavy flooding rains, producing frequent lightning, and strong wind gusts of 40 – 50 mph.

Looking ahead, a plume of saharan dust will help lower rain chances early next week. However, a surge of Caribbean moisture will bring another round of stormy weather to Florida the second half of next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

All is quiet in the Atlantic Basin with dry air, wind shear, and saharan dust dominating. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.