There is a slight chance of passing showers this morning with a better chance of seeing showers & isolated storms in the afternoon as a more typical pattern kicks in. This means developing overnight/morning showers and afternoon/evening inland storms.

By the weekend, it could get wetter over the weekend depending on another upper-level low (non-tropical) moving in from the Atlantic Ocean.

Temperatures will be seasonably hot in the upper 80’s to low 90’s!

DAY PLANNER – Slight chance of showers moving in on the breeze early. We will have a blend of sun & clouds throughout today with seasonably hot highs in the upper 80's to low 90's. Chance of showers & storms mainly inland by the afternoon/evening. @wsvn #FLwx pic.twitter.com/305ymJUc7C — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 4, 2022

Tropics: Remains quiet for now.

TODAY IN THE TROPICS all is quiet in the Atlantic Basin. Not watching any areas for development. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/VWnXRmJr0s — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 4, 2022

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7