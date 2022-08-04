There is a slight chance of passing showers this morning with a better chance of seeing showers & isolated storms in the afternoon as a more typical pattern kicks in. This means developing overnight/morning showers and afternoon/evening inland storms.
By the weekend, it could get wetter over the weekend depending on another upper-level low (non-tropical) moving in from the Atlantic Ocean.
Temperatures will be seasonably hot in the upper 80’s to low 90’s!
Tropics: Remains quiet for now.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7