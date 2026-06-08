HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino was full of rhythm as many were dancing with destiny.

The Annual Dance Flow Awards took place on Sunday, celebrating those who prove age is just a number when it comes to dancing.

The event featured a dance competition where professional dance instructors partnered with people from all walks of life who discovered ballroom dancing as adults.

“For people who never danced before but it was always their dream, it’s an opportunity for them to experience something they could never experience before and to express themselves and to feel this energy, to feel this inspiration of this amazing art,” said an attendee.

Dance Flow Miami encourages more adults to join them as it can help them discover confidence, friendships, and a purpose in a non-judgmental environment.

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