A Miami-Dade man was arrested Tuesday evening after exposing himself to a family with young children on a South Miami-Dade roadway, then leading deputies on a foot chase, according to an arrest report.

Pedro Maldonado, 42, was arrested around 7:22 p.m. near Southwest 136th Street and the Busway, the report said.

Deputies were dispatched to the area after reports of a naked man exposing himself to passing vehicles, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy located Maldonado matching the description and attempted to make contact, but he ran, the report said.

Despite repeated commands to stop, Maldonado continued running until a second deputy cut him off in a patrol vehicle, authorities said.

According to the report, Maldonado ran past the second deputy before two deputies caught up to him and attempted to take him into custody.

Maldonado resisted by pulling his hands away and refusing to be handcuffed before deputies were able to restrain him, the report said.

A driver who called 911 told deputies Maldonado had his shorts down and was grabbing his exposed genitals as the driver passed, according to the report.

Also in the vehicle were the driver’s wife, his 12-year-old stepdaughter, his 8-year-old daughter and his 11-month-old daughter, all of whom authorities said corroborated the account.

A records check found Maldonado had an active probation violation tied to prior charges including lewd and lascivious exhibition, indecent exposure and battery, and that he is registered as a high-risk sex offender, according to the report.

He faces charges of lewd and lascivious exhibition on a child under 16, aggravated white collar crime, indecent exposure (second or subsequent offense) and disorderly conduct, jail records show.

A judge found probable cause for the arrest and set bond at $25,000.