South Florida’s Summer-like weather pattern continues through Memorial Day with hot afternoons, tropical humidity, and daily storm chances remaining in the forecast.

A few passing showers are possible along the East coast during the morning hours before storms develop inland and across Southwest Florida later this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures remain above normal with highs reaching the upper 80’s along the East coast and low to mid 90’s inland and across Southwest Florida. Heat index values will climb into the upper 90’s and lower 100’s each afternoon.

Beachgoers should continue using caution along Atlantic beaches where a high risk of rip currents remains in place through Tuesday evening due to persistent onshore winds.

Looking ahead, forecast confidence is increasing for a wetter and more unsettled pattern developing by the middle and end of the week as deeper tropical moisture moves into South Florida. Rain and storm coverage could become much more widespread Thursday into next weekend with periods of heavy rainfall possible.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7