PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A helicopter crash in Pembroke Pines left four people hospitalized in stable condition, according to officials.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue crews and Pembroke Pines Police Department officers responded to the scene on the grounds of North Perry Airport early Saturday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the helicopter as a Robinson R44 helicopter, which crashed while departing from North Perry Airport.

FAA officials said that four people were on board the helicopter at the time of the crash.

All four were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in stable condition, according to Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue officials.

The FAA, Pembroke Pines Police Department, and Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue are currently investigating.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.