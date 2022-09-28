Hurricane Ian continues its journey across the southern Gulf of Mexico. As of 11 PM (Tue night) the dangerous hurricane is still packing winds of 120 mph with higher gusts. The center of the system is located a little more than 100-miles southwest of Naples and moving steadily to the NNE at 10 mph. On this path (should it not slow down) Hurricane Ian is projected to make landfall on Florida’s Gulf coast, Wednesday afternoon. Of course, already the entire region is experiencing impacts from Ian. They include damaging winds, flooding rain, and isolated tornadoes. Even a couple hundred miles off away from SE Florida, we’ve had significant storms and severe weather. Conditions aren’t likely to improve very much until Ian weakens and departs. That trend should begin, gradually, on Thursday.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox Email address Submit