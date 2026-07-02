Want to visit two of Miami’s biggest attractions for the price of one? Well, now you can. This summer, you can see both places without breaking the bank with a new discounted combo ticket. So grab your sunscreen and walking shoes because spending the day with animals and looking at iconic street art will cost you less than $30.

That’s the ticket. Well, it is if you want to visit the Wynwood Walls in Zoo Miami this summer.

Laura Rodriguez: “We’re very excited to be partnering with Zoo Miami this summer. We’re offering a combo ticket.”

The deal runs through September. Adults pay $28, kids $25.

Laura Rodriguez: “We’re basically offering a 40% discount.”

One ticket, two experiences, but there’s no rush to squeeze them into the same day.

Laura Rodriguez: “It’s a great opportunity for lovers of the arts, as well as nature, and so you get to experience both places and enjoy both different activities either the same day, or you’re welcome to go back on a separate day.”

At Wynwood Walls, every turn is another work of art.

Laura Rodriguez: “The Wynwood Walls is the largest street-outdoor museum. We’ve been representing over 130 different artists from all over the world.”

Grab a spray can to create a masterpiece and explore tons of murals from artists across the globe.

Laura Rodriguez: “You get to see over 38 murals from world-class artists. You also get to experience spray paint, which is a very unique experience, and it’s complimentary for three minutes. We have a beautiful subway car installation in the heart of the museum. We also have two contemporary art galleries with rotating exhibitions.”

Then head south to Zoo Miami for a completely different adventure.

Laura Rodriguez: “Zoo Miami is one of the largest zoological parks in the country. You get to see hundreds of different species, you can feed a giraffe, you can walk alongside rhinos, and then you can also get to explore conservation programs.”

So if you’re looking for a memorable summer.

Laura Rodriguez: “It is a really great deal for everyone, for adults, for family, for children, for anyone that, again, wants to enjoy the arts and the nature at a great price.”

The combo pass is available until September 30.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Zoo Miami

12400 SW 152nd St

Miami, FL 33177

305-251-0400

Website

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