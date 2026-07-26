MIAMI (WSVN) - A blood battle with the best outcome: a Florida teen received a life-saving blood donation after finding the right donor.

18-year-old Gigi Felix has received numerous blood transfusions throughout her life due to her battle with sickle cell, an inherited blood disorder.

The disorder caused Felix constant pain, and she has searched for donors with rare blood.

Since her story came to light, many donated blood or shared her story on social media.

“It’s just a shock seeing like thousands of shares and likes on different platforms of so many people that care about my story,” said Felix.

OneBlood said it has secured at least 50 units of rare blood needed to move forward with a life-saving bone marrow transplant for the Miami teen.

The company put out an urgent plea back in June, searching for donors with compatible blood for Felix: donors who are African American or of African descent with O negative blood.

Susan Forbes with OneBlood said the community’s response was remarkable.

“We want to thank the community because this has been an extraordinary response; we wouldn’t have been able to do it without them, and we hope that you will continue to donate. You were making an impact in Gigi’s life and in so many other patients’ lives,” said Forbes.

According to Forbes, Felix will undergo a bone marrow transplant in the next couple of weeks. Felix’s brother is the bone marrow match, but doctors anticipate she may require additional blood transfusions even after the transplant process.

“As she goes through the transplant, her blood type is going to change to that of her brothers because he is the bone marrow donor. He is O positive, and her blood type will change to that; her antigen profile will change to that of her brothers, so we will then need to provide specially matched blood that matches her new blood type,” said Forbes.

OneBlood said now they’re looking for donors who are African American or of african decent with type O blood.

To find out your blood type, go to your nearest OneBlood donation center. If you’re not a match for Felix, you could help other patients living with sickle cell disease.

“The process isn’t over; we can only say we’re done when she becomes transfusion independent. In other words, no longer needs red blood cell transfusions,” said Dr. David Crawford of Holtz Children’s Hospital.

To find your nearest OneBlood donation center, click here.

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