(WSVN) - The best of the best is ready to take the spotlight as Team USA gears up for its first match in the World Cup.

After years of anticipation, the U.S. Men’s National Team opens the World Cup 2026 against Paraguay in Los Angeles on Friday night.

Before kickoff, President Donald Trump shared his support for the squad.

“Well, I just got to say you’re a fantastic guy, a fantastic coach, and you’re all about your record and your success, and I know how great the players are. I think you’ve got a really good chance of going all the way. I just want to wish you a lot of luck,” said Trump.

With 48 teams competing in the largest World Cup in history, the U.S. enters the tournament confident it can compete with the world’s best.

“We’re a really good team, and we’re able to compete with anyone and be a real force in this tournament. I think that’s what we wanna show to everyone, we know in the inside what we are capable of, and now it’s about showing it,” said Christian Pulisic.

Inside the locker room, the focus is on expectations from within.

“I know for us it’s the pressure we have inside the group. We try not too much to rely on what people say on the outside,” said Chris Richards, Team USA center-back.

It isn’t the first time the U.S. has played against Paraguay. Player Joe Scally said this familiarity could give them an advantage.

“It should be a good game. We played them back in November, so we know each other well. We had a good game against them, and we’re trying to replicate that, and we’re trying to bring the confidence from the fans and from the country, and I think we’re excited and ready,” said Scally.

The belief inside Team USA is stronger than ever.

“The message for me is believe. We’re believing, and when you have a group of guys that fight for each other and die for each other on the field, anything can happen,” said Matt Freese, Team USA goalkeeper.

Veteran midfielder Brenden Aaronson said this group is more prepared for the moment than ever before.

“I think it’s going to be different than the first one, I would say, because, of course, I was lucky enough to be a part of the first one. I feel like a lot of the guys were a part of the first one, too. I think we’re prepared for this one even more than we were in the last one. I think the mentality of the guys have just grown. We’ve gotten older. We’ve gotten more mature,” said Aaronson.

Now, following lots of preparation, the stage is set for a World Cup match on home soil, an opportunity for the United States to begin writing its next chapter on soccer’s biggest stage.

Soccer fans can also catch the World Cup fun on WSVN Channel 7.

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