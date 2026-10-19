DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — The greats in heavyweight boxing history include Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Joe Frazier, and George Foreman. Then you have Tyson Fury, who may be unlike any heavyweight in boxing history.

Fury, who hails from Manchester, England, is training in South Florida for his upcoming title bout, ready to put on a show in and out of the ring.

When the former heavyweight champion of the world makes his grand entrance, it’s like the traveling circus has arrived.

“I want to make boxing great again, and without ‘Gypsy King’ in boxing, boxing’s rubbish,” said Fury. “I bring the action, I bring the entertainment, I bring the aura, I bring the bums on seats, I bring the stadium fights.”

Fury, known as the “Gypsy King” in the ring, has set up his training camp in Delray Beach.

The 38-year-old fighter has come out of retirement for a fifth time, following a 16-month layoff, and is back for a shot at his third heavyweight title.

In December, he’ll fight 37-year-old Anthony Joshua, the former two-time heavyweight champ, for the first time in his career.

Fury’s revealed his game plan from the opening bell.

“Knock a mother[expletive] out, I didn’t think he’d have the minerals to get in there with the G.K., and he didn’t,” said Fury. “Four or five times he’s turned the fight down, and at the end of his career now, he wants a final payday from the ‘Gypsy King,’ so I’ll give it to him.”

The upcoming bout has been billed as the biggest title fight in British boxing history.

“This is my eighth stadium back-to-back sellout, and I’ll tell you why: because there ain’t never been anybody like me,” said Fury.

Fury admits he’s brash, but he knows fight fans want to see a showman in the ring, and he also knows he doesn’t fit the mold of traditional heavyweight champs.

“I’m a big, fat, white blancmange, bald-headed dad bod, who you might see in the local boozer, having a few pints,” he said. “I’m an anomaly. Six foot nine, switch hitting, 275-pound counter punch boxer who talks like a lawyer, who has looks of Errol Flynn and fights like one of the greatest fighters in history.”

The Tyson vs. Joshua title fight will air on Netflix Dec. 11 from Cardiff, Wales.

Over 80,000 fans are expected to fill the stadium. The fight sold out in less than an hour, and it was reported that more than half a million people tried to get tickets online.

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