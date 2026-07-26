MONTREAL (AP) — Luis Suárez scored on a penalty kick in the 81st minute after Germán Berterame was fouled, knocked unconscious and taken away in an ambulance in Inter Miami’s 1-0 win over CF Montreal on Saturday night.

Berterame was injured when he banged heads with Montreal defender Efraín Morales. There was no immediate details on the 27-year-old forward’s condition.

“Berterame is conscious and is doing well,” interim coach Guillermo Hoyos said in Spanish after the game. “The blow was very strong but he is recovering.”

Suárez sent a soft shot past Sébastian Breza for his ninth goal of the season and his sixth in the last three matches to give Inter Miami its sixth straight victory.

Rocco Ríos Novo saved two shots for Inter Miami (11-2-4) in his third start and second clean sheet this season.

Breza had one save in his second start this season for Montreal (4-10-3) and the 37th of his career. He has never had a shutout.

Lionel Messi has not played in Inter Miami’s first two matches following the World Cup after Argentina’s runner-up finish. However, Carlos Casemiro, who played for Brazil in the event, made his MLS debut for the team after a successful career with Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid.

Inter Miami has won three straight against Montreal.

Montreal has scored one goal in three matches since the World Cup break, going 0-2-1.

Up next

Miami: Hosts the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

Montreal: Hosts the New England Revolution on Saturday.

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