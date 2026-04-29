(WSVN) - South Florida has always been known as a hotbed for talented football players. In recent years, girls in high school have been forging their own path on the gridiron.

For girls across South Florida, flag football is not just a game.

“It’s a blessing, absolutely. I’ve dreamed of it since I realized, ‘Hey, I’m nat when it comes to football.’ That’s all I’ve ever wanted, to go [Division I] and, you know, possibly be on the cover of a game, you know, you never know what comes in the future, but I’ve always wanted that,” said Mater Academy quarterback Rihana Terrero.

A sport that used to live on the sidelines has now taken center stage after experiencing an explosion in popularity.

“I love that this is getting so big for girls,” said Western High quarterback Brianna Rutecki.

The growth has become undeniable as more fans tune in to check out the games.

What’s also become undeniable is the drive more girls have shown to be the best versions of themselves on the field.

“I just like how a lot more girls are actually, like, putting themselves out there, they’re outside, getting stronger, working and just working together to make the sport more popular,” said Western High wide receiver Maddison Ojeda.

The latent agility and physicality needed for the game was always present for every girl on the team. Now they have the perfect avenue to show off how talented they truly are.

“It’s a great feeling because usually it goes unnoticed, but now it’s growing, so now people actually see that it’s not just the boys that got talent. The girls have talent too,” said Miami Edison High quarterback Rakyia Louis.

Now their talents are being recognized, with flag football surging as one of the fastest growing high school sports with college opportunities through the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and NCAA’s Division I level. Some girls can even aspire to reach the Olympics in the sport.

“I believe that’s very cool ’cause, like, we should get the same opportunities that boys are getting,” said Miami Edison High wide receiver Torri Cotman. “Now that girls that are more physical, they could come out here and play football and show that they’re as tough as boys.”

For Terrero, the starting quarterback at Mater Academy, her dreams are already within her grasp after receiving a Division I scholarship opportunity from North Alabama University.

“Just last summer, I mean, I’ve never been past Georgia. That was the only state, you know, I don’t come from much, but flag [football], once I joined it, it definitely opened up a whole lot more. I’ve been to plenty of states, California multiple times, I’ve been to North Carolina, all of it. It just continues to give me more blessings,” said Terrero.

As for Julia Garcia, a Mater Academy student who transitioned from a school cheerleader to becoming Terrero’s go-to receiver, she initially doubted the possibilities the sport could offer but now can’t deny its meteoric rise.

“When I first started, they would tell you that, like, ‘Oh, you can’t go to college for it.’ Like my parents were a little bit iffy about it because there wasn’t much now, but now, like, it really blew up and it’s all over Instagram, for you page, TikTok, everything. It’s blowing up like crazy,” said Garcia.

From facing major doubts to helping girls achieve their dreams, it’s become abundantly clear: flag football is here to stay.

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