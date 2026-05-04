(WSVN) - For one South Florida basketball star with a legacy to uphold, the spotlight is getting brighter after receiving a highly coveted invitation to the G League Combine.

Markhi Strickland isn’t just trying to emulate his father, Mark, in reaching the NBA. The North Dakota State guard is making a lot of noise as a promising NBA prospect.

During the 2025-2026 season, Markhi averaged 11.6 points per game on 59.6% shooting, which ranked 24th in the nation.

His hard work has paid off, as the 6’5 wing earned a spot among just 44 players invited to the 2026 G League Combine. The unbelievable offer will allow him to showcase his skills in front of NBA and NBA G League scouts and front-office executives.

If his last name sounds familiar to some dedicated Heat fans, it should. His father, Mark Strickland, spent eight years in the NBA, including four with the Heat from 1996 to 2000.

Mark’s time in Miami was when Markhi first picked up a love for the game.

“The journey that we’ve been on together, you know, starting to see him as a little kid, dribbling the ball, he came out dribbling the ball. I didn’t have to force him into basketball,” said Mark.

While heartwarming, Markhi’s first time picking up a basketball isn’t the focus. It’s all about what comes next for him, in which Markhi has an opportunity to bring even more attention to his family’s name.

“He’s big on, like, his last name, he represents, that’s who you represent, that’s your family, so you know what I’m saying, always make sure that he’s representing, so me doing the same thing, like, bringing that into my life as I grew up is important,” said Markhi.

With his athletic gifts, Markhi developed the same tenacious defensive identity that his father was known for throughout his career.

“Everybody wants to score, not everybody wants to defend, so being able to perfect that and get better at it and make my feet faster, all that is just, like, way better, and it’s helped me a lot,” said Markhi.

Mark said he has immense pride in his son’s drive to succeed.

“To see him have that same athleticism, you know, it’s great. My nickname was ‘Pogo Man,’ and his name is ‘Sky Kai,’ so he’s got that legacy coming, going,” said Mark.

Though he believes that, despite being younger and having all those physical gifts, he still knows exactly how to beat his son in a pickup game.

“I think I would win one-on-one. Just by the physicality and me knowing, you know, what buttons to push on him,” said Mark.

Markhi admits it wouldn’t be easy, but he’d be claiming victory over his dad if they both took the court.

“He was a great defender though, so it’s like, it’d be hard, it’d be a close matchup, but I feel like I would win,” said Markhi.

The back-and-forth competitive edge between them is their way of expressing love, and it also serves as fuel for Markhi, who has a golden opportunity to prove he can make it in the NBA.

With a good head on his shoulders, Markhi already feels confident about the type of personality and professionalism he could bring to a locker room.

“They’re getting a great person, you know what I’m saying? I just try to be that person on the team who’s cool with everybody. All the work that’ we’re doing right now is just gonna pay off and just show when the lights are on,” said Markhi.

If those lights shine on the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami, the full-circle moment would be an incredible feeling for Markhi and his father.

“That would be amazing. That would be so crazy, like, just playing, representing my city ’cause that’s all I talk about, like, people from different places, they know. All I talk about is where I’m from, how it’s the best,” said Markhi.

“That would be like a dream come true, you know, seeing him wear that number 30 over the head with the Strickland name on the back, same as me. It would be like a LeBron-Bronny moment, you know, I can’t explain it now because it’s not reality, but I’m pretty sure I would shed a tear too,” said Mark.

From one generation to the next, the Strickland legacy continues. Markhi also hopes to build his own legacy.

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