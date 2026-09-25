(WSVN) - Several of college football’s best teams will go head-to-head for a Saturday packed with ranked matchups on ABC Miami and Fox.

While South Florida fans wait for the No. 6 Miami Hurricanes to kick off their game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium at 6:30 p.m., there’ll be plenty of intriguing matchups to see during the day.

ABC Miami Channel 18 and WSVN Channel boast several ranked teams looking to remain undefeated early into this season.

The first of those games is the top-ranked Texas Longhorns who will be playing in hostile territory at the home of the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers on ABC at noon.

It’s a major test for the Longhorns, who will be playing their first road game of the season and their first test against an SEC rival.

When they take the field, they’ll be met with the roars of more than 100,000 fans expected to be in attendance.

The undefeated Vols will look to lean on the loudest environment in college football to pull off a stunning victory.

Following that on ABC, the No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels head to The Swamp to battle the No. 21 Florida Gators in another SEC showdown.

Both teams are undefeated and fresh off huge victories.

The Rebels topple the No. 7 LSU Tigers, who have since fallen to No. 10 in the nation.

“You beat a good football team but that’s just the first SEC game that we play and now we’re going on the road vs. a top-25 team, vs. a really, really good football team so we definitely have our work cut out for us,” said Rebels head coach Pete Golding.

The Gators won a high-scoring affair on the road against the Auburn Tigers

“Well coached, talented, huge challenge. We need a great home field advantage Saturday, I think we’ll have an awesome crowd. I can’t wait to see,” said gators head coach Jon Sumerall.

While those SEC titans face off, you can also catch the No. 15 Utah Utes opening Big-12 play at the Iowa State Cyclones on Fox at the same time.

The Utes rattled off three wins at home to begin the year but face their first challenge on the road.

Iowa State sits at 2-1 on the year, including a huge 55-7 blowout win over the Bowling Green Falcons.

President Donald Trump is expected to be in attendance for the Vols’ game in Tennessee.

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