MIAMI (WSVN) - President Donald Trump is expected to make a South Florida stop for a UFC event.

According to the president’s weekend schedule, Trump is planning to fly down to Miami to attend UFC 327 at the Kaseya Center, Saturday night.

The president is expected to arrive in South Florida early in the evening.

Motorists heading toward Miami International Airport and downtown Miami should expect road closures in the surrounding areas and highways.

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