MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have evacuated a portion of two terminals at Miami International Airport over what airport officials described as a “potential security threat.”

In an X post Monday morning, an MIA spokesperson wrote that part of the North and Central Terminals were temporarily evacuated “prior to the security checkpoints,” “out of an abundance of caution.”

A picture sent in to 7News on Monday morning showed part of one of the terminals cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape.

The post goes on say, “This situation is also impacting vehicle traffic entering the airport and causing delays on both the arrivals and departures levels. The safety of our employees and passengers remains our top priority. We appreciate your patience and understanding.”

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.