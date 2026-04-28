DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The PGA Tour returns to Doral for the first time in a decade for the start of the Cadillac Championship.

Golfers are buzzing for the chance to tee off at Trump National Doral when the opening round begins, Thursday.

“The atmosphere is buzzing. Everyone is so passionate, so organized, so excited,” said golf fan Kelly Calhoun.

From the driving range to the putting green, golfers have been letting it fly in preparation while fans are soaking in the return of one of the biggest non-major events in the sport.

Some fans noted some big names in golf won’t be taking part in the event, including Masters champion Rory McIlroy.

“Any time is a good time to come to South Florida, but to a great golf tournament with not quite the top 50 players, I mean, Rory’s not here, you know, it’s kind of the top 49, 48,” said golf fan Barry Mitchell.

Despite the handful of absences, the energy is spreading over Doral as fans eagerly await to see South Florida back in the spotlight for golf.

“It’s great to be back here. What had been like a staple on the PGA Tour for 50 years, I think, and good memories for me, obviously winning the last time we were here, but always enjoyed playing this golf course,” said Adam Scott, the 2016 Cadillac Championship winner.

For Venezuelan golfer Jhonattan Vegas, the chance to play in Doral in front of a large Hispanic audience is unlike any other location.

“It’s a lot of fun. Obviously, as a Latin-American player playing in Miami, it means a lot. It means that we’re gonna have a lot of support this week, more than any other week of the year,” said Vegas.

The Cadillac Championship begins at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

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