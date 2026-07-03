DENVER (AP) — Jake McCarthy drove in four runs, Mickey Moniak had two RBIs and finished a triple shy of a cycle, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 14-4 on Thursday to earn a split in the four-game series.

McCarthy and Moniak both homered, with Moniak going deep for the third consecutive game.

It was the second consecutive game and the third time this season that Moniak missed out on a cycle by one hit. In the previous two instances, he failed to get a single.

McCarthy and Moniak both drove in runs during a seven-run sixth inning that stretched Colorado’s lead from one run to eight. In that burst, the Rockies had seven consecutive batters get on base.

Troy Johnston, Willi Castro and Cole Carrigg added two RBIs apiece for Colorado, which had lost eight of its previous nine games against the Marlins.

Miami’s Otto Lopez had three hits and finished a home run shy of the cycle to maintain his MLB lead in hits (115), batting average (.336) and multihit games (36). He tied the franchise record for most multihit games before the All-Star Break, set by Miguel Cabrera in 2006.

Xavier Edwards drove in two runs for Miami, which had won 10 of its previous 13 games.

Colorado starter Michael Lorenzen allowed four earned runs in 4 1/3 innings, walked six batters and threw more balls (49) than strikes (46). Brennan Bernardino (3-3) went 1 1/3 innings.

Reliever John King (6-2) took with two innings of work.

Up next

Rockies: RHP Ryan Feltner (2-2, 4.42 ERA) and Colorado will host RHP Logan Webb (5-5, 3.09) and San Francisco on Friday.

Marlins: RHP Tyler Phillips (1-3, 3.02) and Miami will take on RHP Jack Perkins (2-3, 6.00) and the host Athletics on Friday.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.