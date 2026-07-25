MIAMI (AP) — Pinch-hitter Luis Rengifo hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning and the San Diego Padres beat Miami 4-2 on Friday night, extending the Marlins’ losing streak to 10.

Ty France and Manny Machado each had two hits for the Padres, who are 3-5 on their 10-game road trip following the All-Star break. San Diego finished with five hits but drew seven walks.

The Marlins, who were a season-best 10 games over .500 following their win over Seattle on July 9, have fallen to 52-52. It is the Marlins’ longest slide since they lost 10 straight in June 2011.

France doubled off Tyler Zuber (0-1) to lead off the eighth. Zuber struck out Jackson Merrill before Rengifo drove a sweeper from the Miami reliever over the wall in right to snap a 2-all tie.

Adrian Morejon (8-2) got the last out in the seventh and followed with a scoreless eighth before Mason Miller closed for his 26th save.

Joe Mack and Heriberto Hernández homered for Miami’s runs.

Machado’s RBI single in the fifth put San Diego ahead 2-1. Xander Bogaerts drew a leadoff walk and advanced on a sacrifice bunt before Machado hit a two-out line drive that fell in left.

Miami tied in the bottom half on Hernández’s drive, tying him for the team lead with 14 homers.

Mack put the Marlins on the board in the second when he drove the first pitch from Padres starter Germán Márquez over the wall in right for his eighth homer.

The Padres tied it on Merrill’s sacrifice fly off reliever Cade Gibson in the fourth.

Gibson relieved starter Ryan Gusto, who completed the first 3 1/3 innings in the bullpen game for Miami. Gusto allowed one run and two hits and struck out four.

Márquez was on a limited workload and exited after 2 1/3 innings and 37 pitches. The right-hander gave up one run and three hits, while striking out four and walking one.

Up next

LHP JP Sears (2-3, 4.38) will start for the Padres on Saturday against Marlins RHP Eury Pérez (5-7, 3.53).

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.