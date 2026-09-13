MIAMI (AP) — Pinch-hitter Agustín Ramírez hit a game-ending, two-run homer, and the Miami Marlins rallied with four runs in the ninth inning to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 on Sunday.

Xavier Edwards and Jakob Marsee led off the ninth with consecutive infield singles against Tanner Scott (1-6), and Javier Sanoja followed with a tying two-run double.

Brock Stewart relieved Scott and Ramírez hit a 2-1 fastball over the wall in left-center.

Dax Fulton (2-0) got the last two outs in the top of the ninth after Mookie Betts’ RBI double put Los Angeles ahead 4-2.

Miami (74-76) took two of three from NL-West leading Los Angeles and won the season series 4-2.

Dodgers rookie Josue De Paula homered — a three-run shot in the fourth — for his first career hit. The 21-year-old, who was promoted from Double-A on Friday after Shohei Ohtani was placed on the injured list, also doubled and walked.

The weekend series at loanDepot Park attracted 96,187 fans, including a season-high 34,814 on Saturday.

Will Smith hit a leadoff double and Kyle Tucker walked before De Paula drove a fastball from Marlins starter Eury Pérez 416 feet to the upper deck seats in right.

TIGERS 8, ROCKIES 1

DETROIT (AP) — Jackson Jobe struck out eight a career-high over 6 1/3 innings while pitching into the seventh inning for the first time, and Detroit beat Colorado to complete a three-game sweep that extended its winning streak to four.

Colorado matched its longest losing streak this season at seven games, completing a winless six-game trip and dropping to 5-20 since Aug. 16. The Rockies (50-94) have lost 94 or more games in five straight seasons.

Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson homered for Detroit (70-79).

Jobe (2-2) got 16 swings and misses. He allowed Adael Amador’s first-inning homer and just two more hits while walking one. The 24-year-old right-hander has allowed two runs or fewer in five of seven starts since returning from Tommy John surgery in August.

Greene reached 20 homers for the third straight season when he hit a two-run drive in the first off Gabriel Hughes (0-8), who allowed five runs and five hits in two innings.

PHILLIES 9, BRAVES 4

ATLANTA (AP) — Alec Bohm hit a tie-breaking, two-run double in a seven-run eighth inning and Philadelphia beat Atlanta to avoid being swept in the key NL East series.

J.T. Realmuto drove in three runs on three hits, including a two-run homer.

Bohm’s double to center field off Dylan Lee (6-1) drove in Trea Turner and Bryce Harper, who reached on his second double of the game. Bryson Stott and Realmuto had run-scoring singles and Kyle Schwarber’s single off Victor Mederos drove in two more runs in the big inning.

Matt Olson hit a two-run homer off Tanner Banks, who was activated off the 60-day injured list before the game, in the ninth.

Despite avoiding the sweep, the Phillies lost ground to the first-place Braves in the series. After trailing by four games at the start of the series, the Phillies left Atlanta five games out of first place. The Braves won the opener 6-5 in 11 innings on Friday night before rolling to a 12-2 win on Saturday night.

YANKEES 2, METS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Schlittler took over the major league ERA lead, combining on a three-hitter that helped New York close in on a record 61st postseason berth with a win over the Mets.

Schlittler (14-6) allowed one hit over six innings, his 21st start this year allowing one run or none. The only other pitcher 25 or younger with more in the last 110 years was the Los Angeles Angels’ Dean Chance with 22 in 1964, according to Major League Baseball.

Schlittler’s 1.945 ERA dropped below the 1.952 of Milwaukee’s Jacob Misiorowski. Schlitter struck out eight and walked two as Toronto went 0 for 11 against his fastball.

Ben Rice led off his his 38th home run for the Yankees and Austin Wells ended an 0-for-20 slide with a third-inning homer into the right field second deck off Christian Scott (4-5).

RAYS 14, ASTROS 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Freddy Peralta pitched five hitless innings, and Jonathan Aranda hit two of Tampa Bay’s four home runs to help the Rays finish off a three-game sweep of Houston with a victory.

Peralta (9-11) walked three and threw 86 pitches for the Rays, who became the first AL team to reach 90 wins this season. The right-hander won his fourth straight start and has surrendered two runs over his last 23 innings.

Victor Mesa Jr. had three of the Rays’ 15 hits. He had a two-run triple in the first inning off Hayden Wesneski (5-2) before scoring on Chandler Simpson’s groundout to give Tampa Bay the lead for good.

Every Rays starter had at least one hit and scored at least one run.

BLUE JAYS 8, ORIOLES 1

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a solo home run among his four hits, George Springer and Kazuma Okamoto also went deep and Toronto beat Baltimore.

Toronto began the day one game behind Cleveland in the race for the final AL wild card. Baltimore entered three games back.

The Orioles are 3-9 in September.

Dylan Cease (11-5) struck out nine while allowing one run and four hits in five innings. He’s 5-1 with a 2.12 ERA in 11 starts since the All-Star break.

Springer, Guerrero and Okamoto went back-to-back-to-back off Trevor Rogers in the fifth inning.

Guerrero came out for a curtain call after his ninth homer, a 350-foot drive that was his first at home this season. It came in Toronto’s 75th home game.

CARDINALS 3, WHITE SOX 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Alec Burleson hit a bases-clearing double, sparking St. Louis Cardinals to a victory over Chicago to wrap up a three-game series.

Chicago entered the game leading the Cleveland Guardians by two games in the AL Central Division. The White Sox, who have lost 10 of their last 14 games, begin a three-game series Monday in Cleveland.

Michael McGreevey (7-9) allowed three hits and one run, walked three and had six strikeouts in six innings for St. Louis.

George Soriano allowed a single and a walk to start the ninth before he pitched out of the jam to earn his fourth save in 12 opportunities.

Rookie David Sandlin (2-2) had a perfect game through 5 1/3 innings before he faltered. Sandlin was recalled Sunday morning from Triple-A Charlotte with Tyler Schweitzer being optioned.

In the sixth inning with one out, Nathan Church registered the first hit and Masyn Winn followed with a single. After Bryan Torres struck out, Iván Herrera reached on an error by shortstop Colson Montgomery.

NATIONALS 6, ANGELS 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Daylen Lile tripled to key a four-run rally in the eighth inning, Jacob Young and Dylan Crews added RBIs and Washington beat Los Angeles to complete a three-game sweep.

Los Angeles dropped to 56-93 and must win at least seven of its last 13 games to avoid its first 100-loss season.

Washington improved to 3-61 when trailing after seven innings, sweeping the Angels for the first time.

Erik Tolman (1-1) threw a run-scoring wild pitch and Moisés Ballesteros hit a sacrifice fly that put Los Angeles ahead 4-2 in the eighth.

Yohandy Morales singled off Luke Murphy (0-3) starting the eighth and Lile triple and pinch-hitter Jorbit Vivas hit an RBI single that tied the score 4-4. Young hit a go-ahead double that chased Murphy and Crews hit a two-out RBI single.

Jack Sinclair got his first professional save, allowing Christian Moore’s run-scoring groundout.

REDS 4, BREWERS 3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning and Tyler Stephenson had a sacrifice fly in the eighth as Cincinnati slipped past Milwaukee.

After allowing 47 runs over a three-game stretch, Reds pitchers kept the best team in the majors — who clinched a playoff berth on Friday night and played their regulars on Sunday — mostly in check to salvage the series finale and avoid a winless six-game road trip.

The Brewers, who scored 33 runs in the first two games of the series, jumped in front 2-0 in the second on Joey Ortiz’s ninth home run of the season, a 408-foot shot off Chase Burns.

Robert Gasser, making his 18th start of the season, limited the Reds for five innings. He departed after surrendering a leadoff single to Elly De La Cruz in the sixth. Antonio Senzatela came on and gave up a single to Sal Stewart before being tagged by Suárez for a three-run homer that gave Cincinnati a 3-2 lead.

PIRATE 4, CUBS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit a tiebreaking two-run single in Pittsburgh’s three-run sixth inning, and the Pirates beat Chicago to avoid a sweep of their weekend series.

Bryan Reynolds had two hits for Pittsburgh, including an RBI single in the first. Carmen Mlodzinski, Luke Weaver and Mason Montgomery combined for 3 2/3 hitless innings in relief of Bubba Chandler (8-9).

The Pirates (75-75) closed out a 4-2 stay in Chicago. They swept the White Sox before dropping two of three against the Cubs.

Miguel Amaya homered for Chicago, and Michael Busch had two hits. Matthew Boyd (8-5) allowed four runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings in his second straight loss.

The Cubs (83-67) dropped into a tie with Philadelphia for the top spot in the NL wild-card standings.

Montgomery worked a perfect ninth for his 13th save in 15 chances. The Pirates had a 3-2 lead on Saturday before a wild Gregory Soto surrendered two runs in the eighth inning of a 4-3 loss.

GUARDIANS 9, TWINS 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Steven Kwan homered to lead off the game, Tanner Bibee had seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 strong innings, and Cleveland beat Minnesota to pull within a half-game of the American League Central-leading Chicago White Sox.

The Indians are one game ahead of Toronto, and have a 5 1/2-game lead over Minnesota, in the race for the final AL wild-card spot. Cleveland hosts the White Sox for a three-game series beginning Monday.

Travis Bazzana drove in three runs for Cleveland, including a two-run homer in the sixth inning.

Bibee (6-15) gave up just two runs on four hits. The 27-year-old right-hander had allowed 10 runs over 8 1/3 innings in his previous two September starts.

Minnesota All-Star Joe Ryan’s tough second-half continued.

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