MIAMI (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer, Adley Rutschman had two RBI doubles and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Miami Marlins 7-4 on Wednesday night.

Alonso has 57 extra-base hits against Miami since making his debut in 2019, the most by any player against an opponent in that span. He has hit 33 homers in 105 games against the Marlins, formerly a divisional foe during his seven seasons with the Mets.

Brandon Young (3-1) gave up three runs in the first inning but held the Marlins scoreless for the next five. Rico Garcia worked the ninth for his second save; he has allowed one run in 18 appearances this season for an ERA of 0.53.

Baltimore has won two straight at Miami after getting outscored 39-10 during a four-game sweep by the Yankees in New York.

Alonso sent an 0-2 fastball from Eury Pérez (2-4) 407 feet to left-center in the first inning to put the Orioles ahead 3-0.

The Marlins tied it in the bottom half on Jakob Marsee’s two-run double and Owen Caissie’s RBI single.

Dylan Beavers gave the Orioles the lead again with a ground-rule double in the fourth, and Rutschman added run-scoring doubles in the fifth and seventh. Blaze Alexander had an RBI triple in the eighth.

Taylor Ward, who entered with the fourth-best on-base percentage in baseball, drew three walks — raising his OBP from .429 to .434 — and scored each time.

Pérez went five innings, striking out six while allowing four hits, five walks and five runs.

Up next

Orioles LHP Cade Povich (1-1, 4.41 ERA) gets the start against Marlins RHP Max Meyer (2-0, 2.68) on Thursday night as Baltimore seeks a three-game sweep.

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