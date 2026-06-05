Fresh off getting their first road series sweep of the Washington Nationals, the Miami Marlins welcomed some special guests to loanDepot Park before they battle the AL East-leading Tampa bay Rays for the Citrus Series, Friday.

Prior to throwing out the first pitch for Friday’s game against their state rivals, the Fish welcomed members of the Special Olympics Florida softball team along the third base line.

The exciting experience comes as the softball team prepares to compete in the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota on June 22.

Meantime for Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards, the Citrus Series serves as a brief reunion with his former club and teammates.

As far as this series goes, the Fish are hoping to capitalize the momentum they’ve built after winning three straight against the Nationals heading into Friday’s game against one of the best teams in the MLB.

Prior to the Nationals series, the Marlins lost five straight, including being swept at Citi Field by the New York Mets.

“It’s sometimes tough and then, you know, we look at it and we have a sweep starting last week. Two weeks was, you know, I’d be lying if it wasn’t a little tough, but, you know, it doesn’t change our, the way we think about it. Still trying to play playoff baseball and win every single game,” said Marlins outfielder Owen Caissie.

To kick off the series against the Rays, the Marlins will be flexing some of their style, wearing their City Connect uniforms.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

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