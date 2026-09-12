MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit his sixth career grand slam and fell a double shy of the cycle as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 6-2 on Friday night to stretch their season-best winning streak to eight games.

Tucker connected on a 1-1 sweeper from reliever Cade Gibson for a 6-1 lead in the seventh. He singled in the first and tripled in the sixth.

Max Muncy had three hits and a walk and Will Smith added a run-scoring single for the NL West-leading Dodgers.

Blake Snell (4-1) allowed one run and struck out eight while scattering four hits over 5 2/3 innings.

After the Dodgers took a 2-0 lead on Smith’s RBI single, Agustín Ramírez hit a run-scoring double that narrowed it to 2-1. Victor Vodnik began the seventh by quickly retiring Alex Freeland and Enrique Hernández but walked Tommy Edman and Mookie Betts and allowed a single to Muncy to load the bases, setting up Tucker’s drive to right-center off Gibson.

Otto Lopez had four hits and Javier Sanoja tripled and singled for the Marlins, who have lost seven of eight and four straight. Starter Ryan Gusto (1-5) allowed two runs on five hits. The right-hander walked three and struck out three.

Pinch-hitter Owen Caissie’s sacrifice fly tacked on another run for the Marlins in the eighth.

The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead on Tucker’s deep sacrifice fly that drove in Edman as “Let’s go Dodgers” chants erupted from the crowd of 29,370 at Miami’s loanDepot park.

Top prospect Josue De Paula went 1-for-3 in his major league debut after being called up to fill the roster spot of Shohei Ohtani, who went on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right biceps inflammation.

Up next

Dodgers RHP Tyler Glasnow (4-0, 3.12 ERA) was set to start Saturday against Marlins RHP Tyler Phillips (5-6, 3.51).

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.