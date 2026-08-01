NEW YORK (AP) — Jakob Marsee snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run double in the fifth inning and Kyle Stowers homered for the second straight night Friday, powering the Miami Marlins to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets.

Marsee and Stowers, both of whom homered Thursday, have combined for five of the Marlins’ seven RBIs in the first two games of the series. Stowers has gone deep four times in Miami’s last six games.

Joe Mack and Xavier Edwards added RBI singles later in the fifth for the Marlins, who began the day 2 1/2 games behind Philadelphia and Arizona for the final two NL playoff spots.

Janson Junk (5-6) earned the win after giving up an unearned run while striking out four over five innings. Pete Fairbanks, the Marlins’ fifth pitcher, threw just seven pitches while earning his 16th save with a perfect ninth.

A.J. Ewing laced an RBI single and Francisco Lindor hit a 392-foot homer — his 150th round-tripper in a Mets uniform — for New York, which began dismantling a last-place team by trading reliever A.J. Minter to the Minnesota Twins earlier Friday.

Another likely trade target, Freddy Peralta, was scratched several hours before Friday’s scheduled start. Kodai Senga (0-8) replaced Peralta and permitted three runs and two hits with four strikeouts over four-plus innings in his first appearance since July 18. Senga is 0-11 in his last 22 games (17 starts) dating to July 11, 2025.

Mets rookie Carson Benge had his eighth three-hit game.

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The Mets will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their most recent World Series-winning team Saturday before LHP Zac Thornton (2-1, 2.43 ERA) opposes Marlins RHP Tyler Phillips (2-5, 3.52).

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