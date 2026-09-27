MIAMI (AP) — Michael Harris II had two doubles and a pair of singles, leading the Atlanta Braves to an 8-3 win Saturday that assured the Miami Marlins of their third straight losing season and 15th in 17 years.

Drake Baldwin homered and had two singles while Dominic Smith also went deep for the NL East champions. Atlanta (94-67) will host a Wild Card Series starting Tuesday.

Harris has 11 career four-hit games and 20 doubles since the All-Star break, raising his season total to 36.

Otto Lopez had two hits for the Marlins (79-82), increasing his major league-leading total to 191.

Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. made a leaping catch at the right-field wall to rob Heriberto Hernández of a homer in the first.

Victor Mederos (6-1) pitched two scoreless innings of relief.

Both clubs used openers in the bullpen game. Atlanta’s Brent Suter pitched the first three innings while Jack Ralston (0-3) gave up three runs and three hits over 1 1/3 innings for Miami.

Javier Sanoja had a solo homer for Miami.

Up next

RHP JR Ritchie (1-4, 4.79) will start Sunday’s regular season finale for the Braves while the Marlins go with RHP Janson Junk (6-9, 4.31).

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