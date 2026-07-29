MIAMI (WSVN) - A father’s life-saving mission to visit 30 MLB parks in 30 days in honor of his late son is coming to fruition.

For most families, a day at the ballpark is about making memories, but for Jonathan St. Clair, every stop is a tribute to his late son who had an early interest in baseball.

After the passing of his son over a decade ago, St. Clair turned his deepest pain into purpose.

“It made a massive change in my life,” said St. Clair. “We were two weeks away from opening day, and that never happened. I lost him long before I could ever take him to a baseball game where he would really remember.”

His son, Jasper, who was just 21 months old, drowned in 2014 after wandering into an unfenced swimming pool while in the care of a trusted babysitter.

“She went into the restroom, came back out and could not find him. She walked all through the house and did not check the water first. She ended up going out to the pool; she found him face down in the bottom of the pool,” said St. Clair.

St. Clair decided to embark on traveling to 30 major league baseball stadiums in 30 days, marking loanDepot Park as his 13th stop.

At every ballpark, St. Clair wears the same life jacket to represent his campaign.

“When anybody walks up and asks, ‘Why are you wearing a life jacket?’ I immediately have their attention for at least 60 seconds to talk to them about what I am doing,” said St. Clair.

The campaign is called The Wave Maker Tour, where St. Clair raises awareness about drowning prevention by starting the stadium “Wave”. The visual prompt allows him to share Jasper’s story and educate fans.

In South Florida, four children have drowned in the past month. The latest tragedy happened at a lake in Plantation.

“I want people to know that those backyard pools, you should have a fence around it. It’s the number one way to help prevent your child from drowning, and then the most important thing is, you do not have to wait until they are 4 or 5 years old to get them into swim lessons. You can get them into swim lessons as early as six months or earlier if you want,” said St. Clair.

At every stop, St. Clair is making waves because he said drowning is often fast and silent.

By spreading awareness in honor of his son Jasper, St Clair hopes Jasper’s story will help other lives be saved and keep other families from experiencing the same heartbreak.

“I’m sure he would be proud,” said St. Clair. “I hope so.”

To donate to St. Clair’s mission, Wave Maker Tour, click here.

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