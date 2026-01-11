CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Hurricanes fans rushed to buy new merchandise amid the upcoming CFP National Championship game, with the Hurricanes set to face off against the Indiana Hoosiers.

As South Florida prepares for the big game, Hurricanes fans across South Florida hope to get new merchandise to support their favorite team.

“Oh baby, we back, we back,” said Gary, a Hurricanes fan.

Many fans hope that the Hurricanes win their upcoming game at Hard Rock Stadium, and have gotten tickets.

“Absolutely they’re gonna win, absolutely,” said Kristi, a Miami Hurricanes fan. “We’re going to the game, we’re really excited.”

Others have sought out merchandise after hearing about the championship game.

“We’re going for the ship, so everyone’s coming to get stuff,” said Harry Rothwell, the General Manager of the Hurricanes Team Store.

Fans flocked to the Hurricanes Team Store in Coral Gables and CanesWear in Broward, and bought Hurricanes merchandise.

“I bought this today, I bought these sneakers, and this clip.” said Mia, a Hurricanes fan.

Many fans bought Fiesta Bowl and Cotton Bowl merchandise after the Hurricanes big wins in both games.

“They had a driver drive out of South Carolina and drive them to Miami yesterday, so when we opened up the store today, we had shirts on the floor,” said Rothwell.

CanesWear, located in Broward, also had fans eager to buy merchandise, and who spoke out about their hopes for victory.

“Miami gonna bring this thing, we gonna bring this thing back, to Miami-Dade County, to Broward County, baby, South Florida, baby,” said Gary.

Decorations for the big game were set up across South Florida, with championship banners placed city-wide Saturday.

In Miami Beach, the inside of the Miami Beach Convention Center was transformed into a custom football field, with turf being placed inside the building.

“These are actually custom colors really targeted for the design aspect of Miami, so we’re really excited about that.” said Chuck McClurg, President of Shaw’s Turf Division.

Fans are recommended to buy merchandise early before it sells out.

