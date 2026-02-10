MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat brought a special guest to the basketball court for a great cause at Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz.

Opera singer, fashion designer, and animal advocate Radmilla Lolly brought along her dog, Bingo, to the Utah-Miami game, hoping to find him a forever home.

The dog took center stage at the game.

“We were invited by the Brady Foundation and Radmilla because we wanted to show how amazing rescue dogs can be, and what could be better than a trained rescue dog?” said Dee Hoult with the Applause Your Paws Dog Training organization.

Lolly teamed up with the Brady Foundation and the Magic City Inmate K-9 Program, where Bingo graduated, to shed light on dogs that would languish in shelters because of their perceived “unadoptable” status.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Brady Hunter Foundation

3323 NE 163rd St Suite 302

North Miami Beach, FL 33160

Website

Magic City K-9

Website

