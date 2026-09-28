MIAMI (WSVN) - With the start of the NBA season right around the corner, fans got a first look at the Miami Heat’s newest members.

A “new look” Heat team hit the Kaseya Center Monday for media day, bringing with them a whole lot of star power.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Klay Thompson join Bam Adebayo, giving Miami tons of experience and a four-time champion on the wing.

And while media day is really just about meet-and-greets, pictures and answering questions, the message around the team is much bigger.

“For me and the excitement around the team, like I said, you feel the energy, you feel the shift, and we’re ready to get this season started,” said Adebayo.

Expectations are high, and while the season doesn’t start Monday, the countdown to finding out just how good the group can be does.

“It’s exciting, I know that I’m going to put in the work, succeed or fail, I’m going to fail by working or succeed by working,” said Antetokounmpo. “The goal is to win a championship, man, that’s the goal. There’s so many players that have played here and been successful, and I want to be part of that, but I’m going to focus on right now, how can I be the best that I can be right now? And hopefully I can leave my mark within this organization.”

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