MIAMI (WSVN) - A major contributor to the Miami Heat is inspiring players while playing an integral part to the team.

Miami Heat Director of Team Operations Rob Pimental manages everything from the team’s travel to player equipment to practice, while he patiently waits for a new kidney and new pancreas.

“It’s a little challenging, you get tired really easy,” said Pimental.

His kidneys began to fail last year, which put him off from travelling with the team.

Pimental gives himself dialysis twice a day, sometimes in his own office.

“The [Miami] Heat have been very supportive, especially the big man next to me,” he said.

The man is Heat legend and basketball hall of famer Alonzo Mourning, who himself received a life-saving kidney transplant.

“It’s been 22 years for me. I’ve been leading a productive life, by the grace of God. Very thankful,” said Mourning.

Both men have formed a bond that goes beyond the team.

“He’s been there if I ever needed anything, if I had any questions or needed someone to talk to, he’s gone through it,” said Pimental.

“It’s been a blessing, it truly has, I admire his resiliency and him staying the course, being a great family man as well, doing all the things he’s doing for the organization.” said Mourning.

They both shared a message for an organ donor to come forward.

“I’m an organ donor, it’s important for all of us to be organ donors,” said Mourning.

“Obviously if someone out there is interested in donating a kidney to me personally, I’m OK with that,” responded Pimental.

“Hey, it’s your platform baby, you might as well ask,” said Mourning. “I can’t wait to see this man get another chance at life with somebody else’s contribution.”

To be involved in organ donation, click here.

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