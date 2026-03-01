MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat will bring the heat for the 26th annual Miami Heat Family Festival.

The event is expected to feature dishes from more than 40 restaurants and will bring attendees to vote in a food competition.

Fans of the Heat can receive a rare chance to meet team players and coaches, while supporting the Miami Heat Charitable Fund.

The organization has raised over $14 million for local causes, and is expected to take take place Sunday afternoon.

