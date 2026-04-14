MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s the end of an era for the Miami Heat.

Michael Baiamonte, the NBA team’s longtime Heat in-arena announcer, officially retired Sunday night after his last home game.

Better known as Mike B., Baiamonte is known for his signature two-minute “Dos Minutos” warning toward the end of each quarter.

The 62-year-old has spent 35 years with the team and was the second longest serving NBA in-arena announcer.

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