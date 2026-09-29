(WSVN) - Former Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is sporting a new jersey these days — and a new look.

The star NBA vet, now playing with the Golden State Warriors, showed off his new earrings during his current team’s media day.

“My earrings, the ones that they told me to take out. They are just earrings, you know, I got some new earrings this summer and I was like, ‘You know what?’ Oh, I just got some new piercings when I was out with my ACL and a bunch of new ear piercings,” said Butler. “I don’t really do tattoos, but piercings, I like piercings. I won’t get my nose pierced or anything like that, but ears?”

Butler said he changed his look because he was bored.

“Boredom, that’s what happens, and then they are like, ‘You’ve got to leave this piercing in for a year,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, what a coincidence.’ I’m out for a year, and that’s why I went and got some new piercings,” said Butler.

The Golden State Warriors’ season is set to start Oct. 21.

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