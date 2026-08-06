WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Heat officials provided South Florida students a big assist before they head back to school.

Players Davion Mitchell and Tre Donaldson, mascot Burnie, the Hoop Troop and the Miami Heat dancers joined several students from Advocacy Network on Disabilities for a shopping spree in West Miami-Dade.

“When I was young, I didn’t get to be around NBA players or shop with NBA players, so just to see a smile on theirs face and do things I wish I could have had when I was younger is just an amazing feeling,” said Mitchell.

Students were given an iPad, a backpack and $500 gift card to pick up school supplies and accessories at Walmart.

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