MIAMI (WSVN) - Heat superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo put on an impressive show in his first preseason home game, and Miami improved to 2-0 after beating the New Orleans Pelicans 128-118.

In his first official game at the Kaseya Center as a member of the Heat, Antetokounmpo scored 18 points on nearly 62% shooting in just under 18 minutes of action Thursday night.

It was another high scoring affair for Miami, who previously beat the Toronto Raptors in their first preseason contest 129-105 on Saturday. The Heat scored 76 in the first half of that game.

On Thursday night, Miami put on another strong first half performance with 73 points.

After acquiring Antetokounmpo over the offseason in a blockbuster trade and later picking up veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson, many questions arose about the team’s offensive spacing issues around a towering frontcourt duo of Giannis and Bam Adebayo, noting an apparent lack of 3-point shooters outside of Thompson on the roster.

In their game against the Raptors, they managed to shoot 35% (14-40) from beyond the arc. They managed similar numbers again against New Orleans, with 38% shooting on another 40 attempts.

While the preseason is no regular season basketball, the team has shown several promising signs in these early exhibition matches, including shades of a potentially elite defense.

The Heat defense smothered the Raptors at times, holding them to 39% shooting and limiting them to 29% from deep.

New Orleans shot substantially better, hitting 44% from the field and behind the 3-point line, but they committed 21 turnovers to the Heat’s 11.

Miami will play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves for their third of five preseason games on Saturday at 8 p.m.

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