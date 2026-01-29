MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The FORMULA 1® CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX will unveil a new trackside hospitality centerpiece this year: a five-level “MSC Yacht Club” designed to look like a superyacht at the Miami International Autodrome.

Race organizers said the MSC Cruises-presented attraction is scheduled to debut during the May 1-3 race weekend.

The structure is expected to offer views of up to five turns from one location and is billed as the event’s biggest new offering since a new Paddock Club building was unveiled in 2023.

Credit: FORMULA 1® CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX

Organizers described the yacht as 264 feet long, 96 feet wide and up to 50 feet tall at its highest point, with five decks totaling about 32,000 square feet. Plans call for multiple lounges, viewing platforms, shaded seating and open-air terraces, along with pools.

The marina it will sit on is also set for a refresh, including a new general admission area with an elevated viewing platform, giving ticketed fans another close-up vantage point of the cars.

