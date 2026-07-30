FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - United Way Broward and former Miami Dolphins players helped make sure that kids were set for school by giving away school supplies.

The organization held its annual backpack giveaway in Fort Lauderdale exclusively for military veterans and their families.

Staff and volunteers distributed more than 850 bags filled with school supplies for a successful return for school.

The backpacks and supplies are due to the contributions from Rick Case Automotive Group, Castle Group, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, and other community donors.

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